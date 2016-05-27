Pained to see the degradation of morality: Dalai Lama says at Tibetan PM’s swearing-in ceremony

on Friday

Dharamshala, May 27: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, who attended the swearing-in ceremony of Tibetan Prime Minister-in-exile Lobsang Sangay at Dharamshala (India), said he was pained to see the degradation of morality in human beings, reports said.

The spiritual leader was quoted in the media as saying, “The danger of regional and sectarian divide loomed large during the elections. I was pained to see degradation of morality and overtones of regional loyalty. It is very unfortunate.”

He added, “Unity of the three traditional provinces of Tibet is of primary importance. We have preserved our traditions over centuries and our culture is based on this unity. Therefore, we should do away with this warped sense of loyalty to regions and move on as one.”

He said that though he doesn’t blame the majority, some fringe groups are trying to create a divide and one should be aware of them.

The Prime Minister during his oath said that he hopes to resolve the Tibet issue peacefully, during the lifetime of Dalai Lama, who is working for his community for the last five decades.

