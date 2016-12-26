Painter falls, dies at sets of Padmavati

Mumbai,Dec26:Padmavati, the extraordinary period drama film which is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, recently had yet another unfortunate accident on the sets. According to police sources, one labourer has lost his life in the mishap.

A senior police officer from Aarey Colony police station that the victim’s name is Mukesh Dakia, aged 34. According to him, the man was a painter, and was working on the making of a set in Film City. He fell from a height of five feet on head while painting. He was declared dead by Kokilaben hospital on Friday. The Accidental Death Report (ADR) was registered in Aarey Police Station, and investigation is on. We tried getting in touch with the team of Padmavati to talk on this incident, but no one was available for comments.

Our sources say that safety rules were neglected on site and the police will be dealing with it “strictly”. Director and produced Sanjay Leela Bhansali has extended help to the victim’s family and has condoled the loss of life on his set. Shobha Santa, the CEO of Bhansali Productions said, “What took place was extremely unfortunate and completely unforeseen. We are making every effort to help the victim and we grieve the death of the deceased.”

It is quite unfortunate how there are always some or the other serious accidents that take place during the making of Bhansali films. Last time, during the making of Ram Leela also, one set worker was seriously injured in an accident.

The lead actress of the film Deepika Padukone expressed grief over the demise of the painter. “Shocked and saddened by the news…May his soul rest in peace and my most sincere condolences to his family..,” Deepika tweeted.

Also starring Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh Padmavati is slated to release on November 17, 2017, and has everyone excited to watch it.