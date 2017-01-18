Pak actress Mahira Khan sad for not being able to promote Raees

Lahore , Jan 18:Circumstances are such that Pakistani actor Mahira Khan cannot be seen in India, promoting her first and possibly last Indian film Raees. Such was the deal cut between Raees’s star Shah Rukh Khan and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray.

When Mahira Khan was asked about her feelings regarding not being able to promote her film in India, she told BBC Urdu, “Of course, I feel bad. When you put so much effort and hard work in a project, you wish to see the results. I work with the same dedication and zeal in all my projects, but Raees is very special.”

Following the escalation of Indo-Pak tensions right after the Uri attacks of September 18, fellow Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s role was reportedly cut short in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. When asked about that, Mahira said that she is not aware of any such thing. However, she is content with her part in Raees.

Mahira also added that she would live and die as an actor and she totally loves her job. But she also said that she is scared of speaking her mind these days.

“I’m scared about saying what I feel. I believe I’ll end up causing offence. It is unfortunate though,” Mahira said.

Raees, scheduled to release on January 25, is directed by Rahul Dholakia and stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan. Based in ’80s Gujarat, the story revolves around a bootlegger Raees (Shah Rukh) whose efforts to expand his criminal empire are thwarted by policeman ACP Majumdar (Nawazuddin Siddiqui).