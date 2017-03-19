Pak administered WhatsApp groups is behind the crowd mobilisation in Jammu Kashmir

Srinagar, March 19: The investigation team from Jammu Kashmir are suspecting a Pakistani hand behind the crowd mobilisation to disrupt anti-militancy operations in Kashmir valley.

At least two WhatsApp groups with Pakistani mobile numbers as administrators, which were allegedly involved in rumour-mongering and crowd mobilisation during anti-militancy operations in south Kashmir, says a report of Jammu Kashmir police.

The J & K police have detained at least 65 people, 11 group admins and 54 members, and uncovered 30 WhatsApp groups, which were allegedly spreading rumours to bring in crowds to encounter locations.

“In many times, people did not know that they were part of such a group,” says Rayees Mohammad Bhat, Superintendent of Police, Pulwama.

“In these WhatsApp groups, some of them had Pakistan numbers with administrators. That is we are looking into a serious matter. Some of the WhatsApp groups are local attempts to create troubles in the area,” said Mohammad Bhat.

The J & K police have launched a massive suppression of such underground and fake news WhatsApp groups in Pulwama district of Jammu. These groups mobilise crowds to help the terrorists to escape from search-and-cordon operations.

The Indian Security forces have been facing protests and stone-pelting mobs for some time now.

One 15-year-old boy, Amir Nazir, was killed by security forces when a stray bullet hit him during the protest march that erupted near the encounter site at Padgampora village of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on March 9.

Stone-pelting mobs have by defying Army chief General Bipin Rawat, who had warned protesters against trying to disrupt anti-militancy operations.

On 2017 February 24, he had called for co-ordinated efforts by all security forces to tackle the stone-pelting mobs.

“There are hundreds of numbers. Some are these groups were claiming to pass off news but were, in fact, trying spread fake news. If they were newsgroups, there would have been positive news as well. But such groups had always negative news,” said Rayees Mohammad Bhat.