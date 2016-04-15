Pak ‘agents’ in J-K attempting to defame Army: BJP on Handwara unrest

Rajouri, Apr.15: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday asserted that the Handwara incident was an attempt by ‘Pakistani agents’ to defame the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Government. “Pakistani agents and supporters in Jammu and Kashmir are hard at work to disgrace the Indian Army and the state government. The Indian Army has been protesting and saving the people of Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistan for the past 20-30 years,” BJP MLA Ravinder Raina told ANI here. Stating that the personnel of the Indian Army have been sacrificing themselves to save the lives of the civilians in the region, he added that ‘paid’ Pakistani agents in the area were at work to defame the nation and its soldiers. “Even the girl has admitted that no Army man misbehaved with her. This is a conspiracy to defame the Indian army,” Raina added. As per reports, the girl has denied that she was molested by an Army man and accused two local youths of hatching a conspiracy. Meanwhile, an uneasy calm prevailed in the Valley as the police continued to place restrictions in several parts for the third day. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had earlier said that she had spoken to Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, who assured her that the guilty would not be spared. "I spoke to Lt General DS Hooda and Defence Minister Parrikar and they have assured me that an enquiry has been set in place and that those responsible will be punished. The family of the victims will also be compensated," she added while stating that the incidence of violence was unfortunate and should never have happened.