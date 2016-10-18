Pak airforce Mirage fighter jet crashes in Karachi city

New Delhi,Oct18: On Tuesday in Karachi, a Pakistan Air Force Mirage fighter jet crashed near Musharraf colony.
The Dawn was the first to report on the incidence. The agency said, “A Mirage plane crashed near Musharraf colony with a huge explosion.”
PAF spokesman Squadron Leader Baqir Ali said the aircraft took off from the Masroor Air Base in Karachi.
Rescue teams have reached the site, Dawn online reported. “No loss of civilian life and property has been reported on ground,” a PAF statement said. “A board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the accident,” it said.
