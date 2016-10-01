Pak Artists Ban : Artists should realise ‘Nation first’ says Raj Thackeray

Mumbai, Oct 01: A day after Salman Khan backed Pakistani actors working in India saying terrorism and art are two different things and should not be mixed, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s Raj Thackeray slammed the Bollywood actor saying that artists should realise nation comes first.

In a scathing remark, Thackeray said, “Are we short of artists in our country? Why do we need Pakistani artists to work in our films? I don’t understand.

Jawans are fighting for us at borders. What’ll happen if thy decide to put down their weapons? Who’ll guard the borders? Salman Khan?”

The MNS chief also said that artists should realise ‘nation first’. If they have so much problem,we will ban their movies too.”