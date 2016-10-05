Pak Artists Ban : I don’t support Pakistani artistes working here, Says Hema Malini

Mumbai, Oct 5 : Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini says she does not support Pakistani artistes working in India.

“I would like to say that I am 100 per cent with our jawans (soldiers), who are fighting and dying for our country and do not support Pakistan artistes working here. Jai Hind!” Hema tweeted on Wednesday.

The 67-year-old actress lauded the Indian Army for the surgical strikes on terror launch pads along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir last month.

“Our army has done a great job with the surgical strikes and the whole country should be supportive of them. Why ask for proof of action? Unheard of!” she added.

Hema at an event in the capital on Tuesday had appreciated the work of Pakistani actors and did not say if they should work in India or not.

Asked about her view on the ban on Pakistani artistes in India, the BJP’s Lok Sabha member from Mathura constituency said: “I don’t want to comment much on this controversial question. But all I can say is that we are artistes and so are those who come from there (Pakistan) to perform here.”

“As an artiste, I can appreciate their work. But whether they should stay here or not, I can’t comment.”

The Indian Motion Picture Producers Association has passed a resolution deciding to ban Pakistani artistes from working in Indian movies until tensions between the two countries subside, following a terror attack on an Indian Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir that left 19 soldiers dead.