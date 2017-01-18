Pak boxer Amir khan explicit video with model on the internet

Islamabad , Jan 18:According to The Sun, a sex tape of Amir Khan has been leaked online on major US porn websites. In the video Amir is seen Skyping with a former girlfriend and US model whom he romantically linked with in 2010 — prior to his marriage to Faryal Makhdoom.

The footage, published on a major US porn website, reportedly features an American woman from Arizona, who had a fling with Khan in 2010.

However, the publication speculates that the video dates back to 2013, weeks after his marriage to Faryal.

A source told the publication, “This is a mortifying moment for Amir. He’s a Muslim boxer and his personal life is under the microscope right now, so the timing couldn’t be worse.”

“There had been rumours about these videos for years but now anyone who wants to view them on the internet for free can do so.”

His wife Faryal Makhdoom is “absolutely disgusted” by the videos, reports The Sun.

Reportedly, three other X-rated videos of the boxer have been offered for sale to porn websites.

This is the latest drama surrounding Khan, who has been embroiled in a very public argument between his wife and his family for months.

The feud started when Faryal posted a ‘naked’ selfie on her Instagram – and Amir’s Muslim parents were allegedly disappointed to see their daughter-in-law wearing very little clothing.

Mirror Celeb has contacted Amir’s representatives for comment.

Late last year, the Khan family was dealing with a family feud which turned ugly after Faryal posted Snapchats of the alleged mistreatment she received at the hands of her in-laws.