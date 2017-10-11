Pak builds underground tunnels 750 km from New Delhi: Are they trying to threaten India?

New Delhi, October 11: Pakistan have built up a stock of 140 nuclear weapons and currently, they are building tunnels underground for storing the weapons.

According to media reports, the site is in Mianwali. It is located 350-km from Amritsar and 750-km from New Delhi.

#Pakistan is now digging underground #nuke tunnels. And they are hardly 750 kms from #NewDelhi. #WION brings you this exclusive report pic.twitter.com/BfUtsOOmCr — WION (@WIONews) October 10, 2017

The facility comprises three interconnected tunnels, each 10 meters in height and 10 meters in width. These tunnels are linked by wide roads, broad at the corners. It facilitates the movement of transporter erector launchers from where missiles are fired.

There are separate entry and exit gates for all tunnels. Each tunnel, according to intelligence, can store anything between 12 and 24 nuclear weapons at a time.

In order to prevent any harm to the facility, the entire area is heavily fenced with barricades.

Disgraced Pak nuclear scientist AQ Khan asserted that Pakistan can launch a nuclear attack on Delhi in 5 minutes.

Moderator David Sanger of the UNGA had earlier claimed that Pakistan has the fastest growing nuclear arsenal in the world. In the latter part of September, the Federation of American Scientists (FAS) had asserted that Pakistan has stored its nuclear arsenal at nine different locations across the country.

Nuclear weapon expert Hans Kristensen had told that the warheads are to be dispersed to regional storage sites, as Pakistan builds a short-range sub-strategic nuclear arsenal, from where they would be assembled to the launcher bases.

This is not for the first time that Pakistan is building underground tunnels. A 14-foot long tunnel dug from Pakistan side across the international border in Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir, was detected by the security forces on September 30.

A day after the Border Security Force (BSF) commanders and those of Pakistan Rangers held a flag meeting (where both sides mutually agreed that peace and tranquillity would be maintained on the International Border), BSF personnel recovered warlike stores from the tunnel.