Pak co-actors Farhan Saeed and Urva Hocane ready to tie knot

Karachi,Dec8:Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane, Pakistani’s one of the most loved couples, are finally tying the knot this year. Farhan and Urwa, who were last seen in the popular show Udaari, will get married on December 18 in Lahore.

Farhan and Urwa have also started sending the wedding invitations long with a box of chocolates to their friends and relatives. The wedding invitation looks fancy in brown colour and it reads, “Together with their parents Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane requests the please of your company at their wedding celebration.”

The wedding will take place on Sunday at Faletti’s hotel in Lahore, Urwa’s publicist confirmed, according to the Express Tribune.

The two have been dating for quite some time and got engaged around two weeks ago. Farhan and Urwa on their Instagram pages shared a photo confirming that they are engaged. The photo shows Farhan holding Urwa’s hand while wearing an “engagement ring” near the Eiffel Tower in Paris. While Farhan’s Instagram post said, “She said YESS!” She wrote, “Yess!”

Farhan and Urwa have often said it on social media that they are dating and in an interview this year, the actor also confirmed about their relationship. “We are together and everyone knows about it. We have confessed it earlier on social media as well, so it is not a rumour but a reality,” Farhan told the Express Tribune.

The two have shared screenspace for several projects, including Udaari. Urwa, a well-known Pakistani actress, is Marwa Hocane’s sister, while Farhan is popular for the Jal band. Farhan has also lent his voice for several Bollywood songs, including a song in Mohit Suri’s upcoming film Half Girlfriend.

Meanwhile, another Pakistani singer broke several hearts with the announcement of her engagement news. Pakistani singer Momina Mustehsan, who shot to fame for her AfreenAfreen song in Coke Studio season 9, got engaged to Pakistan-born US-based banker AliNaqvi in September.