Pak flag painted on road in Gujarat, police files case.

Anand, Gujarat, May 4: The Gujarat police has registered a case against the youths who painted the Pakistan flag on the road in Anand District in Gujarat.

An investigation by the Gujarat Police is underway. Reportedly the youths are the residents in Gujarat’s Anand. They painted the Pak flag on the road to protest the mutilation of the dead bodies of 2 Indian soldiers. Later police painted it white and registered a case.

