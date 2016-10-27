Pak High Commission Basit’s staffers arrested on charges of spying BSF documents, in Delhi

New Delhi, October 27: Two staff members of the Pakistan High Commission Abdul Basit were arrested in New Delhi. The two were charged of espionage.

One of the two arrested is 35-year-old Mohammed Akhtar, who was under the observation of the Indian Intelligence Bureau for over a weeks time.

The police have found out certain defence documents regarding the movements of the Indian Border Security Force.

The Delhi police had summoned the Pakistan High Commission Abdul Basit to the Ministry of External Affairs office.

A detailed report on the espionage moves by the high commission staffer is sent to the External Affairs Ministry for initiating further action.