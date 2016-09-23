Pak intruder arrested along the International Border in Pargwal sector

Srinagar, September 23: A Pakistani national was arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the International Border (IB) in Pargwal sector of the district, reports deccanchronicle.com.

BSF troops during patrolling captured a Pakistani national who had infiltrated into this side of the IB at around 5 AM, a BSF officer said.

A mobile phone and a sim card were recovered from him, the officer said, adding, he is being questioned. two Pakistan sim cards were also caught from the intruder.

The arrested person has been identified as Abdul Qayoom of Sialkote sector, he said.

