Pak national in Hyderabad who married Indian girl to be deported for overstaying in India

NewDelhi ,Mar 2 : Akbar Durani from Okhri in Hyderabad province of Pakistan has been arrested and will be deported for overstaying in India in violation of visa norms.

Earlier in 2011, the 31-year old fell in love with an Indian girl Sofia, who stays in Madhya Pradesh’s, Dewas, through social media.

Durani along with his mother got visa and came to Dewas to meet Sofia’s family, who agreed for marriage but imposed a condition that Durani will have to settle down in India post marriage.

In 2013, their marriage was solemnized in Dewas and after a year they were blessed with a child.

“At his first visit to India, he came on visitor visa and stayed with us for three months. Later, he came on multi-entry visa. But after expiry of the visa, he again applied for extension and also conveyed the status to the concerned police department but he was not granted extension and was arrested by the police,” Sofia said.

She said that she has approached External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in this regard. She appealed to the government to grant him visa.

Durani, who taught in a school in Madhya Pradesh, was earlier in 2015 awarded one-year of imprisonment for his overstay in India and violation of visa norms. (ANI)