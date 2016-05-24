Pak players upset about PCB Chairman’s education remarks

Karachi, May 24: Senior Pakistani cricketers have taken great umbrage at the remarks made by PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan that the absence of educated players in the national team has led to recent poor performances.

Senior batsman Muhammad Hafeez said cricket itself is a complete education.

“I am proud to be a Test cricketer and for me this is my degree,” Hafeez said on the social media a clear reference to Khan’s remarks.

Making it obvious hat he did not agree with Khan’s views, Hafeez said while education was very important for everyone but earning degrees was not enough in life.

Hafeez expressed confidence that Pakistan’s Test squad would perform well even in English conditions.

The experienced batsman is not attending the boot camp in Kakul as he is undergoing rehabilitation for a knee problem at the national academy in Lahore.

Media reports have said that many players attending the boot camp are not amused by the PCB chief s remarks but have decided to keep quiet about it publicly. They will though convey their feelings to the authorities privately.

Talking to the media in Quetta last Thursday, Khan had said that presently only Misbah-ul-Haq was a proper graduate in the team.

“There is no graduate player in the team right now except for Misbah and the absence of educated players in the team is a primary reason for its recent downfall,” he had said.

Khan rued the fact that Pakistan had slipped badly in One-day internationals and T20 cricket.

“In future we will do our best to induct and encourage educated players into the team and also try to groom the existing lot of talent.