Pak PM expresses grief over loss of lives in Multan train collision, directs authorities to provide best medical treatment to injured

Multan, September 15: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in train incident that killed at least four people this morning when Karachi-bound Awam Express collided with a freight train near Bucch railway station in Sher Shah in Multan.

Rescue officials, however, pronounced at least six people as dead, reports Radio Pakistan.

Sharif in his message, sympathized and expressed condolence with the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

He also directed the concerned authorities to provide best medical treatment to the injured of the train accident.

Multan District Coordination Officer (DCO) Nadir Chattha said a freight train overran a man some 25 km away from Multan and in the meantime Awam Express, coming from Peshawar using the same rail line, collided with the carriages of the train.

Following which, four bogies of Awam Express overturned while the engine and the power van were also left completely wrecked.

While dozens of the passengers were wounded and trapped inside the damaged bogies, the injured were rushed to Multan’s Nishtar Medical Hospital and Shahbaz Sharif Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Railways have ordered an investigation into the mishap, directing all the concerned officials to reach the accident spot.

Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana and Chief Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of lives in the accident.