Pak PM Nawaz Shariff spoke to army chief General Raheel Sharif on Kashmir before UNGA speech

Islamabad, September 21: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and army chief General Raheel Sharif had a telephonic conversation about Kashmir issue, prior to former’s speech at the UN General Assembly today.

The statement by Prime Minister Sharif’s Office spokesman said that conversation took place last night.

“The Prime Minister and General Raheel Sharif had a telephonic conversation in which they discussed … the prevailing regional situation,” Dawn quoted the statement as saying.

Sharif is in New York attending the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly session.

Reports suggest that the conversation was the first between the two since Sunday’s terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri region, in which 18 Indian Army soldiers lost their lives.

Sharif would today deliver a speech at the UNGA in which he is likely to focus on the Kashmir issue.

According to sources, India would also raise the Uri attack and highlight Pakistan’s alleged involvement in the dastardly terror attack.

According to sources, India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will strongly emphasise on Pakistan’s involvement in her speech on September 26.