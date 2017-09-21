Pak PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi demands implementation of UNSC resolution on Kashmir at UN

New York, September 21: The Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi today ordered that the United Nations Security Council resolution on Kashmir must be implemented. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi asserted that his country would continuously support the right of self determination for Jammu and Kashmir. According to reliable sources, after identifying Kashmir as the core issue with its eastern neighbor Shahid Khaqan Abbasi emitted confidence that the resolution would help address the contentious issue.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi addressed at an event organised by the Council on Foreign Relations in New York that “I think the basic issue is Kashmir. The implementation of the Security Council resolution is the starting point that would help address the concerns of each other and provide peace to the region and between Pakistan and India. This is the core issue between the two countries.

According to official sources, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi visited New York in order to attend the annual United Nations General Assembly session and would deliver his speech today. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi asked the world community to honour and defend the fundamental right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi further said that “We fully support the right to self-determination. We have fully supported at every forum since 1948, and we would continue to support that. And that issue must be resolved as per the United Nation Security Council resolutions. We fully support the self-determination rights of the people of Kashmir and we ask the world community to honor and defend that.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi blamed the Indian security forces for committing atrocities in Kashmir and asked the world community to take a note of it. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi further mentioned that the two neighbors must engage on core issues and he wants normal relation with India. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi added that “Those have to be resolved first, and Kashmir is the basic core issue there. But in the past, the aggression from India has continued unabated which is not acceptable. And we want normal relations with India, but on the basis of trust and respect.”

(Inputs from PTI)