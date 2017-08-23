Pak PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to discuss United States strategy on Afghan and South Asia in NSC meeting.

Islamabad/Pakistan, August 23: Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will take up the issue of United States President Donald Trump’s strategy on Afghanistan and South Asia in the meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Thursday, for a comprehensive policy response. The cabinet, which discussed Trump’s policy on Afghanistan, said that Pakistan has taken note of the U.S. President’s statement outlining elements of a new U.S. policy on Afghanistan and South Asia.

“No country in the world has done more than Pakistan to counter the menace of terrorism. No country in the world has suffered more than Pakistan from the scourge of terrorism, often perpetrated from outside our borders. It is, therefore disappointing that the US policy statement ignores the enormous sacrifices rendered by the Pakistani nation in this effort,” the Foreign Office said, in a statement released on Wednesday.

The statement stated that Pakistan has been and will continue to be part of the global counter-terrorism efforts.

“Pakistan and the United States have been close allies in the fight against terrorism, which is a common threat for all nations of the world. As a matter of policy, Pakistan does not allow the use of its territory against any country. Instead of relying on the false narrative of safe havens, the U.S. needs to work with Pakistan to eradicate terrorism,” it stated.

Referring to the Jammu and Kashmir issue, the Pakistan Foreign office said, “The threat to peace and security cannot be isolated from the complex interplay of geopolitics, continued existence of festering disputes and pursuit of hegemonic policies. The non-resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains the primary obstacle to peace and stability in the region.”

Reiterating that there is no military solution to the Afghan conflict, the Foreign Office said, “Pakistan reiterates its view that there is no exclusive military solution to the crisis in Afghanistan. The military action during the last 17 years has not brought peace to Afghanistan, and it is not likely to do so in the future. Only an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned politically negotiated solution can lead to sustainable peace in Afghanistan. ” “Pakistan is committed to working with the international community towards the common objective of defeating the forces of terrorism and to promote peace and stability in the South Asian region,” it added. (ANI)