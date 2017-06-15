Pak PTI partyman meant to tear his clothes in front of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to protest against the price-hike in the country

Islamabad, June15:MNA Hamidul Haq of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had meant to tear his clothes in front of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar while he was speaking on the floor of the Assembly but was held back by Opposition Leader Syed Khursheed Shah.

He wasn’t the only lawmaker prepared for a symbolic protest. MNA Shazia Marri of the Pakistan Peoples Party arrived at the National Assembly wearing a garland of fruits and vegetables to register her protest against the price-hike in the country.

As Mr Haq approached the finance minister in the Parliament, there was a flurry of excitement in the galleries where reporters thought he was going to assault the minister.

He was right in front of the minister when Mr Shah grabbed him and pushed him towards the exit gate.

After being prevented from registering his dissent on the floor of the Parliament, Mr Haq ripped his clothes in front of the Parliament House in front of journalists.

Talking to Dawn, he said that he wanted to tear his clothes in front of the fin­ance minister to show him the real condition of a common man. But, he regretted that Mr Shah had prevented him from lodging his protest inside the house, so he had to do it outside the Parliament House.