Pak SC gives 72 hour deadline to arrest culprit of minor’s brutal rape

New Delhi, Jan 22: Pakistan’s Supreme Court has given a 72-hour deadline to police to arrest the culprit behind the rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl.

A special bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, held the hearing of the case at the Lahore registry, reported Geo News.

Chief Justice Nisar had taken a suo motu notice of the case on January 10.

The minor, who was a resident of the Kasur district of Pakistan’s Punjab province, was kidnapped on her way to a tuition centre on January 4 from Kasur’s Kot Road area.

Five days after her disappearance, she was found raped, dead and buried in a garbage dump on January 9 near the Kashmir Chowk.

According to the initial post-mortem report, the minor was strangled to death after being raped multiple times. As per the autopsy, the girl had marks of torture on nose, neck, and other parts of the body, the report said.

Hundreds of enraged protestors clashed with the police in Kasur last week over this incident.

The Punjab administration had then said that six personnel, including four policemen and two civil defence personnel, were arrested for allegedly opening fire at the mob.

Kasur made international headlines in 2015 when a gang of paedophiles running a child sex ring was busted.

The court observed that had the police been serious since 2015, so many cases would not have occurred.