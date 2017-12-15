Pak SC to announce verdict on Imran Khan today

Islamabad,Dec 15: Pakistan Supreme Court will announce the verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s disqualification from Parliament on Friday.

According to the Dawn, a three-judge bench consisting of Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Faisal Arab will hand down the judgement on two petitions filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hanif Abbasi seeking disqualification of Khan and his party Secretary General Jahangir Tareen over their alleged non-declaration of assets and ownership of offshore companies.

The court will announce the verdict after Friday prayers.

Earlier in November, Imran Khan said that he would quit politics if the Supreme Court disqualified him.

Khan said he has submitted the complete money trail for his Bani Gala residence and would leave politics if any of his money trails are proved to be fake.

“I have submitted the entire money trail. However, if any of my money trails proves to be fake, I shall leave politics. If I am disqualified, I shall not use clause 203 to continue as president of the party. I shall leave politics in that case,” The Express Tribune quoted Khan as saying on Express News programme ‘To The Point’.

“Whether Jahangir Tareen or I, whosoever is disqualified, will not remain in the party,” he said. (ANI)