Pak singer Tahir Shah leaves country after death threats

Lahore,Dec23:Pakistani singer Tahir Shah, who became an online sensation with his ‘Angel’ song, has left the country after receiving life threats, his agent said On Thursday.

Shah who rose to fame and became an Internet sensation with his viral debut single, Eye to Eye in 2013 and followed it up with another song Angel left from Karachi on Wednesday.

According to his agent, Shah had been receiving death threats for a while now.

“Pakistan’s famous singer Taher Shah, who is known for spreading love through his music had been receiving life threats for quite some time,” a statement released by his agent said.

“Recently Shah made his film debut with Pakistan’s first online film and it seems like the haters are not admiring his approach of using arts to the benefit of mankind. Perhaps that is the reason why he was getting threats. “Shah was left heartbroken when the government failed to provide him security and as a result of which he decided to leave Pakistan,” the statement said.

The singer’s departure was confirmed by his manager.

“Even I don’t know where he has gone to but he has left Pakistan for sure,” he said.