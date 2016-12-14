Pak tests inhouse developed Babur cruise missile

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], Dec. 14 : Pakistan on Wednesday conducted a successful test of an enhanced version of the indigenously developed Babur cruise missile.

“Babur Weapon System version – 2 incorporates advanced aerodynamics and avionics that can strike targets both at land and sea with high accuracy, at a range of 700 kilometers. It is a low flying, terrain hugging missile, which carries certain stealth features and is capable of carrying various types of warheads,” said a statement released by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The statement added that the missile is equipped with state of the art navigational technologies of Terrain Contour Matching (TERCOM) and all time Digital Scene Matching & Area Co-relation (DSMAC) which enables it to engage various type of targets with pinpoint accuracy even in the absence of GPS navigation.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat during the launch, appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of scientists who contributed to the success of this launch.

“Expressing his full confidence over the Strategic Command and Control System and the Strategic Forces’ operational preparedness, CJCSC stated that this test further strengthens Pakistan’s Deterrence Capability,” said the statement adding that President Mamnoon Hussain and the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also congratulated the scientists and engineers on successful conduct of today’s missile test.

Earlier this year, Pakistan conducted a successful flight test of the indigenously developed Air Launched Cruise Missile (ALCM) Ra’ad. (ANI)