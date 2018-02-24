Pak violates ceasefire in Jammu & Kashmir

New Delhi, February 24: The Pakistan Army undertook an unprovoked ceasefire violation in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. The firing started at 11.50 on Saturday morning is still continuing along the Loc. The Indian Army is presently retaliating effectively.

The Border Security Force (BSF) Inspector General, Sonali Mishra had said that Pakistan restored firing across the border as they don’t want India to have a peaceful atmosphere on February 22.

On February 21, another ceasefire violation was rendered by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Karnah Tangdhar of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir.

More details are awaited.