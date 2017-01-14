Pak woman hires goons to thrash husband allegedly having affair

Islamabad, Jan 14: A Pakistani woman hired goons for Rs five lakh to thrash her husband whom she suspected of having an affair with another woman.

The woman, Lubna Qamar Raja, who has been arrested, suspected that her husband, Raja Qamar Iqbal, was cheating on her as he was coming home late every night despite her repeated protests.

Lubna shared this with her friend, Kosar who said her husband who was in Peshawar could arrange for hired criminals to thrash Iqbal.

She hired the goons to “teach a lesson” to her husband and paid them Rs five lakh to thrash him, the Express Tribune reported.

The criminals travelled to Islamabad and entered Lubna?s house on the night of October 15 last year and thrashed her husband.

Lubna had provided them with a key to the main gate of the house.

The plan unravelled because as the goons were leaving the house after beating up Iqbal, members of a family that lived in the upper portion of the house came out and the suspects, fearing the plan might be exposed or they could be reported, shot at a man and critically injured him.

The incident was reported to the police immediately. At first, everyone though it was a robbery as the goons had also snatched a mobile phone from Iqbal.

However, the family living in the upper portion of the house suspected foul play on the part of Lubna and lodged a complaint with police.

After the complaint, the police reinvestigated the case and obtained Lubnas mobile phone records, which showed she was in contact with a man named Arab Gul around the time of the incident and also made several calls to him later on.

Investigators also found that Kosar was in contact with the same person through her mobile phone. After noting the suspicious connection, the police interrogated Kosar, who spilt the beans.

When the police interrogated Lubna, she said she and her husband would often argue and that she also suspected him of being in a relationship with another woman since he used to come home late at night.

The police arrested Lubna and arranged a sting operation to arrest the goons.

They made Lubna call them to have another person thrashed. This time she paid them Rs 50,000 in advance, but the police were waiting for them at the fake victim?s residence and arrested them on Thursday.