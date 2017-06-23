Pak yoga guru Sumaira Servat says yoga can play a cardinal role in dispelling the prevailing cynicism between India and Pakistan

AMRITSAR,June23: Yoga sessions were held in different cities of Pakistan on International Yoga Day on Wednesday. Yoga gurus of the neighbouring country said it could play a cardinal role in dispelling the prevailing cynicism between India and Pakistan and bring people of the two nations closer in a healthy environment.

Talking to media over phone from Islamabad, yoga guru Sumaira Servat said as International Yoga Day fell in the the holy month of Ramadan, so no mega camps were organized. She added, “In Pakistan, women are more inclined towards Yoga than men. I held two sessions of yoga — one at my home and another at F-9 Park in Islamabad. Due to fasting not many people could cone out for yoga.”

Sumaira, who specialises in pre-natal and postnatal yoga techniques, said even today many women were even not aware of the significance of yoga exercises before and after pregnancy. “It gives me immense relief when I see women learning yoga techniques to keep themselves and their generations healthy,” she said. She stated that yoga was the perfect way to build strength and gain flexibility during and after pregnancy

She was excited to hear the news that Indian Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev was willing to visit Pakistan and hold a yoga event. “It will be a godsend opportunity for all yoga lovers in Pakistan to practise yoga under the personal guidance of Ramdev.” She informed that she learnt Yoga’s from a Parsi women Nilofer Mehta Morya in Karachi before undergoing formal training and watching video’s of Iyengar and other yoga gurus.

In the recent past Ramdev had expressed willingness to go to Pakistan to perform yoga and had even claimed that he had an invitation to visit the country and conduct a session.