Mumbai, May29:In a tragic incident of sorts, ‘Pakeezah’ actress Geeta Kapoor has been left abandoned in a city hospital by her son after being initially admitted by him on April 21.

According to reports, Geeta was admitted to SRV Hospital to be treated for her falling blood pressure. When her son Raja was asked to make a deposit at the hospital, he went out on the pretext of looking for an ATM to withdraw money but never returned. The doctors at the hospital continued Geeta’s treatment as her condition was quite fragile. The hospital made multiple attempts to contact Geeta’s son Raja and her daughter Pooja, but their efforts yielded no results.

Speaking to the media, Geeta said that Raja used to beat her up as she did not approve of his “philandering ways” and confined her to a locked room where she would be only fed “once in four days.” The actress further said that she was subjected to this torture as she not ready to move into an old-age home as per her son’s wishes. Geeta said that she was deliberately not fed for days which lead to her deteriorating condition.

Reports suggest that the hospital has lodged a complaint with the police who are now trying to trace Geeta’s family. It has also been reported that soon after admitting Geeta to the hospital, her son Raja moved out of their flat and ignored all phone calls made by the hospital. Attempts were also made to contact her daughter Pooja, who allegedly replied with a ‘wrong umber’ before hanging up the phone.