Pakistan, a Terrorist state, Ivy League of terrorism, democracy deficit country, that ‘practices terrorism on its own people’: India at UNGA

New Delhi, September 22: Pakistan is a ‘terrorist state’ , the ‘Ivy League of terrorism’, a country with a ‘democracy deficit’ that ‘practices terrorism on its own people’ and a country that indulges in a ‘war crime’. This parsed sentence was the essence of India’s brutal smackdown of Pakistan and the speech of its Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in the early hours of Thursday, reports timesofindia.com.

India exercised its right of reply on the floor of the UNGA, to respond to what it called the ‘hypocritical sermons’ by Nawaz Sharif . “The worst violation of human rights is terrorism. When practiced as an instrument of state policy it is a war crime. What my country and our other neighbours are facing today is Pakistan’s long-standing policy of sponsoring terrorism, the consequences of which have spread well beyond our region,” said Eenam Gambhir, First Secretary at India’s Permanent Mission to the UN.

Pointing out that the trail of the 9/11 attacks had led back to the military garrison town of Abbottabad in Pakistan , Gambhir said, “The land of Taxila, one of the greatest learning centres of ancient times, is now host to the Ivy League of terrorism. It attracts aspirants and apprentices from all over the world. The effect of its toxic curriculum are felt across the globe.”

India also hit Pakistan where it would hurt – foreign aid. Gambhir told the UNGA that Pakistan channelizes billions of dollars, much of it diverted from international aid, to training, financing and supporting terrorist groups as militant proxies against it neighbours such as India and Afghanistan. She also pointed out the freedom and pen support that terrorists and their organizations enjoyed from Pakistan’s military-political establishment.

“Even today we have heard support by the Prime Minister of Pakistan for a self-acknowledged commander of a known terrorist organization Hizbul Mujahideen,” she said, attacking Sharif’s mention of terrorist Burhan Wani in his speech earlier, reports timesofindia.com.

“It is ironical therefore that we have seen today the preaching of human rights and ostensible support for self-determination by a country which has established itself as the global epicentre of terrorism,” she said.

“We have heard Pakistan, whose nuclear proliferation record is marked by deception and deceit, talking about restraint, renunciation and peace. Perhaps renunciation of lies and self-restraint on threats could be a good place for Pakistan to start,” she concluded.

The brutal takedown of Pakistan is part of India’s diplomatic offensive to isolate Pakistan in the international arena+ , in the aftermath of the Uri attack+ that saw terrorists from Pakistan-based outfits attack a military camp in Jammu and Kashmir. India has also upped the diplomatic heat on Islamabad ever since it openly fanned the flames of the ongoing unrest in Kashmir.

Pakistan’s own efforts to escalate the Kashmir issue have repeatedly fallen on deaf ears. Global powers+ have chosen to ignore Pakistan’s Kashmir rabble-rousing and instead talk down at Islamabad about its continuing romance with terrorists.