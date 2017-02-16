Pakistan Air Force acquires 16 new JF-17 Thunder jets

Islamabad , Feb.16 : The Pakistan Air Force has acquired 16 new JF-17 Thunder jets.

Radio Pakistan reports that the fighter aircraft will be added to the fleet of 14 Squadron of the Pakistan Air Force.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Amman were present during the handover ceremony at the Kamra Airbase on Thursday.

An impressive fly-past was also organized on the occasion.

The new fighter jets have been manufactured jointly by China and Pakistan. Pakistan already has more than 70 JF-17 Thunder jets, reports the Express Tribune.

