Pakistan to almost boycott SAARC security meet in Delhi

Islamabad, Sep 21: Pakistan to scale down presence at the SAARC security meet in Delhi. Pakistan won’t send top officials, only High Commission officers will attend the meet.

With New Delhi trying to corner Islamabad over the terror attack in Uri, Pakistan has decided not to send its Intelligence Bureau chief to India to attend the second meeting of High Level Group of Eminent Experts from SAARC countries beginning Thursday.

As per Pakistan sources, Director General of Intelligence Bureau of Pakistan Aftab Sultan will not attend the SAARC meeting and the country will be represented by an official of the Pakistan High Commission.

The source also stated that Pakistan is “fully committed’ to SAARC related events.

The two-day conference of top security experts of SAARC countries will begin from tomorrow in the national capital. The aim of the meeting is to strengthen the SAARC Anti-Terror Mechanism. The first meeting was held in New Delhi in February, 2012.