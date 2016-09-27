Pakistan army arrests 7 militants involved in terror attacks

Islamabad, Sep 27: The Pakistan Army today said it had arrested a gang of seven militants, including women, involved in carrying out terror attacks on a Christian colony and a court house here in which 13 people were killed.

Speaking at a security meeting here, military spokesman Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa said four facilitators who helped the perpetrators to carry out the Christian Colony attack in which one person was killed.

The attack was planned in Afghanistan and one co-accomplice of the attackers is hiding somewhere in Afghanistan, Bajwa said at the meeting headed by Chief of Army Staff, General Raheel Sharif.

He also said that three persons were arrested for their involvement in the suicide attack on a court house in Mardan in northwest Pakistan in which 12 people were killed.