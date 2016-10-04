Pakistan Army Chief reviews military readiness

Islamabad, Oct 04: Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Raheel Sharif reviewed the operational preparedness of the Pak armed forces on Monday, even as the military claimed 3 instances of ceasefire violations by Indian forces across the Line of Control (LoC).

According to a brief statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Gen Sharif visited the headquarters of the Strike Corps, the name given to the famed 1 Corps based in Mangla.

A brief video released by the ISPR shows Strike Corps Commander Lt Gen Umar Farooq Durrani briefing the army chief.

The army chief’s visit to the 1 Corps is seen as a clear message to India that the armed forces are ready to meet any eventuality.