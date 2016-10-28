Pakistan army resorts to heavy shelling in Jammu Kashmir

Jammu, Oct 28 : The Pakistani Army on Friday resorted to heavy shelling and firing at Indian positions in Naushera sector of the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Pakistani Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation using 82 mm and 120 mm mortars, automatics and small arms to target our positions on the LoC in Naushera today (Friday),” defence Spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta told IANS.

“Our troops are appropriately and effectively responding,” Mehta said.

“The firing and shelling were still going on in the area. Till last reports came in, there was no casualty or damage on our side,” the spokesman said.

Both the Pakistan Army and the paramilitary Rangers have been violating the ceasefire on the last five days with impunity, both on the LoC and the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir.

In another incident of heavy shelling, three civilians were injured on Friday in Hiranagar sector on the IB here, police said.

Heightened tensions between the two countries have forced many residents of border villages to migrate to safer locations.

–IANS