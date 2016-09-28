Pakistan artists’ Ban: Government should decide who works in India, says Saif Ali Khan

Mumbai, Sep 28: Actor Saif Ali Khan has said the Indian film industry is open to talent across the border but it is for the government to decide who will be allowed to work here.

Saif becomes the latest Indian celebrity to speak out on the demand of ban on Pakistani artistes in India by MNS. In the wake of Uri attack, last week the party threatened Pakistani artistes like Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan to leave India, saying otherwise the shooting of their films would be stalled.

“This (cross cultural exchange) should definitely be encouraged. The industry is open to world talent, especially from across the border. But the government has to decide these things.

“We are artistes and we will talk about love and peace. But the government has to take such decisions about law and who to allow to work here and who isn’t,” the 46-year-old actor said at the GQ Men of the year awards last evening in Mumbai.

Bollywood stars like Karan Johar, Hansal Mehta, Anurag Kashyap, Varun Dhawan and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra have earlier expressed their views on the demand of boycott of Pakstani artistes in India.