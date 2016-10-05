Pakistan authorities cancel licenses of media outlets airing Indian content

Islamabad,Oct5: Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has announced it will suspend the licences of media outlets airing Indian content without issuing prior notice.

The media regulator has granted the authority to its Chairman Absar Alam to revoke or suspend the licenses of companies airing Indian content without any prior notice, a statement said on Tuesday.

The announcement came only a day after the top electronic media regulator requested the federal government on Monday to bring the level of Indian content on Pakistani channels at par with Pakistani media in the hostile South Asian neighbour’s broadcasts.

Previously, Pakistani channels were allowed to air six percent content during 24-hour transmission cycle. Until the decision by the government, Pemra said, television channels and FM radio stations and cable operators were advised to strictly follow the current policy in this regard.

Pemra recommended that permission to air Indian content in Pakistan should be linked with the Indian government’s decision to allow Pakistani content on Indian channels. Pakistan is taking this decision in the backdrop of recent hateful acts committed by India against Pakistani artists, where they were threatened, harassed and unceremoniously asked to leave the country.

Last month, the media regulator had decided to crackdown on illegal satellite dishes and Indian content being aired across Pakistani television channels and cable networks.