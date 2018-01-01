Pakistan bans all Indian channels after Centre agrees to AIR programs in Balochi
Following the current state of hostility between India and Pakistan, high-level talks between the Indian Coast Guard and the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency have been cancelled, sources say.
Nagrota Attack: Need of the hour is collective effort to have fool-proof security system
