Pakistan capable of countering any threat: Army chief General Raheel Sharif

Islamabad, Sep 23 : Pakistan Army chief General Raheel Sharif today said the country’s armed forces were capable of countering any threat to the country’s security at any cost, amid an intensifying war of words with India over the Kashmir issue.

“The army chief while speaking to officers and men said that let there be no doubt that our valiant armed forces have the capability to counter complete threat spectrum and Inshaallah with the backing of entire nation we will defend each and every inch of our beloved country, no matter what the cost,” the army said.

He claimed that Pakistan has been victim of terrorism for over a decade and sacrificed a lot but “we have turned the tide against terrorism primarily due to resilience displayed by the whole nation and professionalism of our security forces”.

Diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan have been rising since the September 18 attack on an army base in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 18 Indian soldiers.

Pakistan has rejected allegations of its involvement in the assault even as their prime minister raked up the Kashmir issue in his speech at the UN General Assembly session.