Pakistan Ceasefire violation in Rajouri and Poonch; Indian Army retaliating

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir), July 17: The Pakistan Army on Monday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch’s Balakote and Rajouri’s Manjakote and Bhimber Gali sector.

The Indian Army is strongly retaliating to it.

On July 12, two soldiers were killed after Pakistan violated ceasefire in Kupwara sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

On July 9, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, and mortars in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch sector along the LoC.

Reportedly, 23 cease fire violations have occurred so far in June alone.

On June 29, two Indian Army jawans were injured when the Pakistani troops initiated firing along the LOC in Poonch.

On June 26, the Pakistani Army fired small arms and shelled mortars along the LoC in the Bhimbher Gali sector of Rajouri.

(ANI)