New Delhi, August 4: The External Affairs Ministry in the Parliament on Friday informed the Rajya Sabha that, “Pakistan has plans to construct six dams on Indus river in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) with the help of China. Earlier, China said it is “pledged to support Pakistan” and would help in building dams, said the Minister of External Affairs General (retired) VK Singh.

Pakistan was illegally active in certain territories of Kashmir, said Retired General VK Singh. He also stated that “the border nation is operating collaborative activities that are totally against India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He added that “we have made measures to both Pakistan and China, conveying our positions. The government would continue to maintain the position.”

The national river of Pakistan, which is also the longest in the country, the Indus river, emerges in Western Tibet near Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar. The river runs across Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The creation of the dams by Pakistan could destructively compromise India’s security.