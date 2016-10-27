Pakistan Court bars Islamabad shut down on November 2

Islamabad, Oct 27 : The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered the capital administration not to place any containers or block roads during the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)’s scheduled “lockdown” of Islamabad on November 2.

The court directed government authorities to follow the legal course in case of protest anywhere in the capital other than the designated spot called “Democracy Park and Speech Corner”, Dawn online reported.

The space was designated by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in 2014 for political activities such as sit-ins and protests.

The court issued the directions while hearing four petitions, seeking the PTI to withdraw its decision to lockdown Islamabad.

The petitions also sought immediate arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan who was declared absconder by an anti-terrorist court.

Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, while hearing the case, issued orders to summon Khan in person on October 31. He also directed Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) authorities to produce records of Khan’s speeches in which he announced plans to shut down Islamabad.

Justice Siddiqui directed the capital city administration to ensure smooth running of daily business in the capital city.

Hospital, schools, markets will remain open on the day, he added.

–IANS