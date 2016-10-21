Pakistan court orders Imran Khan’s arrest

October 21, 2016 | By :
According to the Express Tribune, Imran's sons are visiting him from the UK and his Bani Gala residence here has been declared off limits for now.

Lahore, Oct 21: A Pakistani anti-terror court today ordered the police to arrest cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan and cleric Tahirul Qadri by November 17 in connection with an attack on the Pakistan Television headquarters during an anti-government protest in 2014.

The court in Islamabad issued the orders during regular hearing of PTV attack case after the police failed to carry our arrest warrants issued earlier.
Judge Kausar Abbas Zaidi expressed annoyance at the police’s failure to implement its orders, according a court official.
The judge also ordered that Khan, chairman of Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf and firebrand cleric and chief of Pakistan Awami Tehrik Tahirul Qadri should be arrested and presented in the court by November 17 along with 68 supporters of the two parties who were involved in the attack.
The attack occurred on September 1, 2014, when Khan and Qadri were protesting in Islamabad against alleged poll rigging and demanding the removal of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
Tags: , ,
Related News
Pak violates ceasefire in Jammu & Kashmir
IAF officer ‘honey-trapped’ by Pakistan- arrested for leaking classified information
UP Waqf Board Chairman wants to send Muslims opposing Ram Mandir to Pakistan
India batters Pak by 203 runs in U-19 world cup; Placed in the finals
Pakistani lord’s ‘black day’ campaign causes ruckus outside Indian High Commission
Two polio vaccinators shot dead in Pakistan
Top