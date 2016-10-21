Pakistan court orders Imran Khan’s arrest

Lahore, Oct 21: A Pakistani anti-terror court today ordered the police to arrest cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan and cleric Tahirul Qadri by November 17 in connection with an attack on the Pakistan Television headquarters during an anti-government protest in 2014.

The court in Islamabad issued the orders during regular hearing of PTV attack case after the police failed to carry our arrest warrants issued earlier.

Judge Kausar Abbas Zaidi expressed annoyance at the police’s failure to implement its orders, according a court official.

The judge also ordered that Khan, chairman of Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf and firebrand cleric and chief of Pakistan Awami Tehrik Tahirul Qadri should be arrested and presented in the court by November 17 along with 68 supporters of the two parties who were involved in the attack.

The attack occurred on September 1, 2014, when Khan and Qadri were protesting in Islamabad against alleged poll rigging and demanding the removal of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.