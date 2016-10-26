Pakistan Cricket Board debars players from doing push-ups after match victories

Karachi, Oct 26: The Pakistan Cricket Board has banned his country’s players from doing push-ups as a part of their celebration after winning matches, said PCB Executive Committee Chairman Najam Sethi while assuring the National Assembly committee.

Sethi’s comments came after lawmakers raised questions during a meeting of the Inter-Provincial Coordination Committee as to why players remain silent over defeat and do push-ups on victory, the Dawn reported.

“Who were Misbah-ul-Haq and other players giving a message to by doing push-ups?” asked Rana Afzal, a member of National Assembly.

Test skipper Mibah-ul-Haq, along with other players, performed several press-ups following a historic win over England in the opening Test of the four-match series at Lord’s.

Misbah-ul-Haq became the oldest Test centurion in the last 82 years of cricket in the first innings of the Lord’s Test against England, and followed it up by dropping to his knees and doing a series of ten rapid push ups. He said later that this had been a tribute to the boot camps the team had gone through with the Pakistan army before the England tour, but his gesture has had more repercussions than the simple acknowledgement he had intentioned it to be.

Revealing as to why the entire team did push-ups after the historic 75-run win, Misbah had said that it was their way of acknowledging the contribution and the hard work that the army trainers had put in during the country’s preparation for the tour.

ODI skipper Azhar Ali also followed in the footsteps of Misbah as he did press-ups on hitting triple century against West Indies in the opening Test.

The push up has been one of the biggest talking points of the England-Pakistan series, but the push up celebration has gone beyond the boundaries of the match. A #MisbahPushUp Challenge has been initiated, and there are many people tagging each other on Twitter and Facebook, challenging them to do a series of push ups.