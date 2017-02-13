Pakistan Cricket Board Says they lost 200 million USD due to India not touring Pak

February 13, 2017 | By :

Karachi, Feb 13: Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Shaharyar Khan today disclosed that the PCB had incurred losses amounting to USD 200 million because of the Indian team not playing bilateral cricket series in Pakistan.

“I informed the BCCI representative at the International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting recently that PCB had incurred losses of around USD 200 million because of India’s refusal to play us and these losses were mounting as the BCCI was not even honouring a legal agreement to play bilateral series between 2015 and 2023,” he said.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Independence Cup between World XI and Pakistan: PCB announces panel of umpires and referees
Mohammad Irfan
PCB Suspended Mohammad Irfan For Spot Fixing
Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Shahryar Khan alleges that India politicising cricket
Pakistan Cricket Board debars players from doing push-ups after match victories
Top