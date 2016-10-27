Pakistan denied Indian spying charges

Islamabad, Oct 27 : Pakistan on Thursday condemned the “detention and manhandling” of a mission staffer in Delhi who was then asked to leave India over alleged spying activities.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said the embassy staffer was detained on “false and unsubstantiated” charges of espionage and asked to leave India by Saturday.

“We condemn the detention and manhandling of our diplomatic official,” a statement said.

It rejected Indian allegations that the staffer was running a racket for the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and was collecting sensitive defence information.

“This act clearly reflects Indian actions to shrink diplomatic space for working of the Pakistan High Commission,” the statement said.

–IANS