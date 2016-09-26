Pakistan diplomats tired of working overtime to mount a counter to Narendra Modi’s strong message

New Delhi, September 26: Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong message against terrorism especially that from across the border, Pakistan diplomats are working overtime to mount a counter. Some of them even suggest that Pakistan’s global isolation is a myth and that it is India that risks being isolated.

In a report published in Pakistan-based Dawn, an unnamed diplomat has been quoted as saying that India won’t risk a war with Pakistan as it would adversely effect its economy. “There will be no war. We have no intention of starting one and India also realises that a war at this stage will destroy its economy.” Interestingly, the Karachi Stock Exchange had plummeted last week after small investors dealing with ‘penny stocks’ began panic selling – reportedly due to military drills being carried out in the country, reports indiaeveryday.in.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have been on the rise since the attack on an army base in Uri (Jammu and Kashmir) on September 18. Four terrorists carrying grenades and food with Pakistani labels were gunned down, but 18 soldiers were martyred as well. India reacted sharply with PM Modi promising action against the perpetrators of the attack. In his monthly radio program on Sunday, he likened the Uri attack to the 1965 war and reposed faith in the Indian Army. “There is a lot of value to the anger that people of the country have. This is a symbol of the country’s awakening,” he said. “This anger is of the kind of ‘do something’… When 1965 war (with Pakistan) broke out and Lal Bahadur Shastri was leading the country, similar was the feeling, anger in the country. There was fever of nationalism. Everybody was keen to do something.”

Across the border though, India’s growing impatience with Pakistan’s inefficiency against – and support to – terrorism is being seen as a shift away from using diplomatic channels. “India is making a wrong example and it will hurt everybody,” a senior Pakistani diplomat was quoted as saying by local media. “If India continues on this path, it will end up isolating itself instead of Pakistan.”