Pakistan enters ‘Mah E Mir’ to the Oscars

Lahore,Sept22:Pakistan has picked Anjum Shahzad’s “Mah e Mir” as its entry in the foreign language Academy Awards competition.

The film follows a troubled modern poet who discovers the work of 18th century poetry legend Mir Taqi Mir. It stars Fahad Mustafa, Iman Ali and Sanam Saeed.

The film was produced by Miraqsm Media which is also behind the Pakistani television morning talk show “Sunrise From Istanbul”.

“For an ensemble of extremely creative cast and crew this film is a labor of love,” Shahzad said.

Pakistan re-entered the Oscar race after 50 years in 2013 with “Zinda Bhaag” and since then has submitted a film every year. The country has yet to secure a nomination.