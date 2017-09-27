Pakistan faces shortage of tomatoes in domestic market, but would not import it from India

Lahore/Pakistan, September 26: Pakistan would not import tomatoes from India although its price is up to Rs 300 per kg in parts of the country. According to reliable sources, Sikhandar Hayat Bosan who is the minister for Food Security said that since the state is facing shortage of tomatoes in the domestic market but it would not import tomatoes from India.

The local vendors are presently waiting for Sindh’s produce to reach the market. Sikhandar Hayat Bosan further mentioned yesterday that the tomato and onion crisis in Pakistan will be over within a few days after their crops ripen in Balochistan. He made it clear that the government will not import vegetables from India. According to sources, he price of tomato is Rs 300 per kg in parts of Lahore and elsewhere in Punjab province.

At the same time, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) said that after Sikhandar Hayat Bosan declared that tomatoes would not be imported from India, this move would help the local farmers of the state and save foreign exchange for Pakistan. Abdul Basit who is the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President said that it was the correct decision. Abdul Basit further mentioned that “The local farmers must be assisted and their issues must be solved on a priority basis.”

“The government needs to increase the cropped area to avoid any crisis-like situation.”We cannot afford to stay where we are today in terms of cropped area and per hectare yield because we are already running short of per capita food availability.”

“Low yield has contributed to poverty in rural areas besides forcing the country to import agriculture produce to feed its population,” he said. The Indo-Pak ties took a nosedive after the January 2016 Pathankot terror attack and the Uri incident in September in the same year. India blamed terrorists based in Pakistan for these terror attacks. India has told Islamabad that only when Pakistan- sponsored cross-border terrorism ends New Delhi would be ready for talks it.