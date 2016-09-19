Pakistan a ‘factory of terrorism’, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

New Delhi, Sep 19: Dubbing Pakistan as a “factory of terrorism”, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said world peace and human values have been endangered by forces of terror protected and supported by the country.

“Stinking pollution emanating from the factory of terrorism in Pakistan has become a health hazard for the entire world. Immediate steps are needed to treat this disease of terrorism,” the Minority Affairs Minister said at a book release function here.

“India wants good relations with all its neighbours, but if Pakistan doesn`t stop using its soil for anti-India activities, it will have to pay a heavy price for its conspiracy against India,” Naqvi said.

The minister said the entire world had realised that Pakistan sponsors terrorism and shelters terrorists, which not only poses dangers to India but also to peace and humanity the world over.

“Pakistan has been using terrorism as a state policy against India. But the Narendra Modi government assures the country`s people that in this battle of peace versus terrorism, terror and its masters will be destroyed,” he said.

Paying tribute to the 17 soldiers who died in the Uri terror attack on Sunday, Naqvi said the Indian Army is capable of defeating those conspiring against India.

Describing terrorism and radicalism as the biggest enemies of humanity, the senior BJP leader said the entire world should now understand that strict action is needed against terror elements and their supporters.